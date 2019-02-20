Head & Shoulders

Instant Soothe Scalp Elixir Treatment With Menthol & Peppermint Oil

$8.99 $7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Experience a breakthrough in scalp health with Head Shoulders Royal Oils Instant Soothe Scalp Elixir with Menthol Peppermint Oil. This no-rinse, alcohol-free^ formula is specifically designed for use in between washes to relieve itchy, dry scalp and is perfect for natural, relaxed, kinky and coily hair types. Infused with cooling menthol and peppermint oil, it is also free of sulfates, parabens and dyes. The formula soothes dry scalp on contact and provides all-day no-rinse scalp protection from itch and dryness. It is easy to use- apply it directly to scalp up to four times daily to help balance and improve scalp health. Proudly recommended by My Black is Beautiful. with regular use ^contains no ethanol associated with dandruff, use as directed