Easthills Outdoors

Instant Shader Extended Easy Up Beach Tent

$75.99

Buy Now Review It

The Instant Shade uses Easy Setup Machanism and includes a step-by-step instruction sewed inside the carry bag, making it very easy to put up and take down. Weighs only 5 pounds and measures 39" x 8.5" x 8.5" when packed - easy to carry or fit in the trunk of a car Constructed of ultra-light, water-resistant 185T polyester coated with UPF 50+ protection that blocks 97.5% of harmful UV sun rays, providing all-day protection for your family on the beach Durable 120g PE floor gives 82" W x 47" D x 50" H plus a 43" front porch of space for 2 adults and children or pets, keeping you from the damp ground and clips; three-sided mesh windows for efficient ventilation to prevent hot tent; 4 internal mesh pockets to store your personal items When you need extra privacy, or are away from the tent, the extended zippered ground sheet can be used as a front door and closed from both inside and outside Includes 1 beach tent, 1 carry bag with shoulder strap, 10 plastic stakes, 4 guylines and 1 storage pouch