Instant Reset Brightening Overnight Recovery Gel-cream With Niacinamide + Kalahari Melon Oil

REVIVES SKIN OVERNIGHT FOR A REFRESHED GLOW BY DAY. HYDRATES, REDUCES THE LOOK OF PORES, MINIMIZES THE LOOK OF DARK SPOTS OVER TIME. Give it to me quick: Bounce back after one night. Wake up to juicy skin: nourished, renewed, glowing. This rich gel-cream moisturizer instantly hydrates, reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. In just one week, pores and dark spots look better, too. Keep using it, and we swear your skin has never looked so juicy-smooth. Tell me more: When it’s time to sleep—whenever that is—reset your skin with this luxe gel-cream moisturizer that Rihanna created specifically for her bedtime routine. The rich yet lightweight gel-cream infuses skin with a surge of instant—and 8-hour—hydration Our most moisturizing cream gets a boost from essential hyaluronic acid, and globally sourced Kalahari melon oil and Baobab support deep hydration, helping to lock in moisture for plumper-looking skin Fine lines & wrinkles instantly look better—and over time they improve, too Pores and dark spots look visibly improved in just one week Over time, skin looks brighter and more even-toned See more elasticity (aka more snap to your skin) in one week The jar is refillable, and with its handy applicator (it’s in the cap), you can get your cream while keeping your nails out of the goop—we like to say it’s long-nail friendly Clean, fresh scent inspired by lush tropical fruits and flowers What else?! Noncomedogenic (won’t clog pores). For all skin types. The #'s don't lie: In a consumer study on 56 women, over 8 weeks of use: Instantly: Hydrates Reduces the look of fine lines & wrinkles One week: Reduces the look of pores and dark spots Improves skin’s elasticity Overnight: 100% agree it gives skin a healthy bounce 100% agree it revitalizes, revives & renews skin 100% agree it detoxifies skin 100% agree it softens skin 98% agree it resets skin 95% agree it renews tired-looking skin and reduces signs of fatigue Fill weight: 50ml / 1.7 fl. oz.