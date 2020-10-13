Instant Pot

Instant Pot Ultra 3 Qt Slow Cooker

Ultra is the latest addition to the Instant Pot Family. Simple twist and click programming allows for easy access to preset cooking programs and provides ultimate user customization New features: automatic altitude adjustment, visual progress bar & steam release auto reset. Up to 70 percent quicker. 16 microprocessor controlled programs take the guess work out of your cooking Replaces 10 common kitchen Appliances pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute/searing, steamer, warmer, sterilizer and ultra Developed with the latest 3rd generation technology with an embedded microprocessor Ul certified with 11 proven safety mechanisms gives you peace of mind. Highly energy efficient, This kitchen friendly cooker Emits no steam when cooking, contains all smells and automates your cooking Power supply: 120V – 60Hz. The Ultra Mini 3 Quart is versatile it can be used at home to make a small dish for two, side dish or while traveling Instant Pot Ultra 10 In 1 Multi-Use Programmable Cooker is the next generation in kitchen appliances. Designed for the home chef looking for a greater Degree of customization and control for even greater precision cooking. The Ultra combines the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/Porridge Cooker, Cake maker, yogurt maker, saute/Searing, Steamer, Warmer, Sterilizer, and, a truly new and unique feature, the Ultra program. The 'Ultra' Provides complete custom programming for pressure and non-pressure cooking. Now, one can set the exact parameters desired to achieve perfect results each and every time. With the 'Altitude' Adjustment, the guesswork is eliminated from a recipe conversion to provide a more precise cooking time. Designed with a large, blue LCD display with a 'cooking Indicator' To provide one a clear visual on the progress of your dish from preheating, cooking, and Keep warm. A central dial with a simple twist and click provides added precision in program selection and adjustments. And, the new "steam release Rese