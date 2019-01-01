Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Instant Pot
Instant Pot Duo60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-use Programmable Pressure Cooker
$99.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer
Featured in 1 story
The Best Prime Day Deals: R29 Editors' Picks
by
Refinery29
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Magic Bullet
Magic Bullet Blender, Small, Silver, 11 Piece Set
$39.99
$29.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Snow Peak
Collapsible Coffee Drip
$29.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Furbish Studio
Steel & Cork Ice Bucket
$48.00
from
Furbish
BUY
DETAILS
Fred
3 Piece Abc Gingerbread Cookie Cutters
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Instant Pot
DETAILS
Instant Pot
9-in-1 Duo Plus Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker
$129.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
DETAILS
Instant Pot
Instant Pot Duo60 6 Qt
$99.95
$49.95
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Instant Pot
Instant Pot Duo 8qt Pressure Cooker
$129.94
$69.95
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Instant Pot
Duo Plus 60 Pressure Cooker, 6qt On Sale For $69
$129.95
$69.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Work & Money
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Boston, MA, On A $56,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Work & Money
12 Women Share Their Most Dramatic Venmo Stories
I have a confession. Venmo doesn't exactly bring out my best behavior. While I'm pretty good at abstaining from Venmo-stalking (which can't be said for
by
Anabel Pasarow
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted