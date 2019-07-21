Instant Pot

Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 6 Quart-Your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button with the use of the 14 smart programs - Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Saute/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure CookHealthy, dishwasher safe inner cooking pot made from food grade 304 (18/8) stainless steel, no chemical coating, with 3-ply bottom for even heat distributionFully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the foodBuilt with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every timeSlow cook for 0.5 to 20 hours10 proven safety mechanismsAdjustable temperature settingsDual pressure settingsFinger print resistant stainless steel exteriorHandles on either side for left and right-handed use Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker has the functions of a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sautee, yogurt maker and warmer all in one conveniently sized appliance. With 14 built-in smart programs, Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sautee, Steam, Rice, Porridge, Multigrain, Slow Cook, Keep-Warm, Yogurt, Pasteurize and Jiu Niang, you can cook your favorite dishes with the press of a button. A 24-hour timer allows for delayed cooking. Automatic Keep Warm holds the temperature of the food until you serve it. Instant Pot generates almost no noise and leaks no steam. It traps all the flavors and aromas in the food. The 3-ply bottom stainless steel inner pot is extremely durable, and the slim body design of the finger print resistant brushed stainless-steel exterior has lid holders for both left and right-handed users. Enjoy delicious, healthy meals with the Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker.