9-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, sterilizer and food warmer. IMPROVED STRESS-FREE VENTING: Intuitive and simple, our improved easy-release steam switch makes releasing steam easier than ever, and it automatically resets when the lid is closed. REALTIME FEEDBACK: The easy-to-read display includes a full cooking progress bar lets you know what stage of the cooking program you’ve reached. QUICK ONE-TOUCH COOKING: 15 customizable Smart Programs for pressure cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more. VERSATILE INNER COOKING POT: Food-grade stainless-steel cooking pot with a tri-ply bottom offers more even cooking and an anti-spin design that secures the pot for perfect sautéing. COOK FAST OR SLOW: Pressure cook delicious one-pot meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods or slow cook your favorite traditional recipes – just like grandma used to make. QUICK, EASY CLEAN UP: Finger-print resistant, stainless-steel sides and dishwasher-safe lid, inner pot, and accessories. Instant Pot Duo Plus is the next evolution in the Duo Series, the No.1 best-selling cooker in the Instant Pot family. The Duo Plus 9-in-1 Programmable kitchen appliance with advanced microprocessor technology incorporates all of the great features that made the Duo the No.1 best-seller. It has new and improved programs and features to continually support one's fast-paced, health-conscious and lifestyle. The Duo Plus includes 3 new programs, cake, egg, and sterilize. The cake program has been designed to pressure cook soft and moist cakes; Whereas, the egg program has been created to prepare perfect eggs in just a few minutes. With the Sterilize program one can pasteurize milk, and sterilize baby bottles, jars, and utensils; as well as, perform certain types of canning much more conveniently than ever before The Duo Plus is designed with a large blue LCD display with a new user interface to adjust the cooking settings, pressure levels, keep-warm on/off at any time during the cooking process. There are 4 new icons to easily view the status of the cooker, heat, pressure cook, keep warm and sound. The 'Heat' indicates heating or cooking in progress, 'Pressure cook' indicates the pressure cook program is selected, 'Keep warm' indicates if it is on/off, and 'Sound' indicates if the sound is on/off when cooking starts or is completed. Note: This product is 110v and for use in North America, if you live in Europe or other 220-240v territories this product will not operate. Troubleshoot: (1) Difficulty with closing the lid - * Sealing ring not installed properly * Float valve in the popped-up position (2) Difficulty with opening the lid - * Pressure exists inside the cooker * Float valve stuck at the popped-up position (3) Rice is half cooked or too hard - * Too little water * Lid opened too early. Other troubleshoot solutions are available on the user manual Pg - 24-26. What's in the box: 1. Condensation collector(in place on back of cooker) 2. Steam rack 3. Stainless steel inner pot 4. Sealing ring( already in position lid) 5. Additional sealing ring.