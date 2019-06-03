Instant Pot

Instant Pot Duo Plus 3 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini is the ideal companion to the Duo Plus 3 Quart, 9-in-1 programmable multi-cooker replaces 9 commonly used kitchen appliances, combines the functions of a Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker, Sterilizer and Warmer. The Duo Plus Mini includes 2 new programs, Egg and Sterilize. The Egg program has been created to prepare perfect eggs in just a few minutes. With the Sterilize program one can pasteurize milk, and sterilize baby bottles, jars, and utensils- as well as, perform certain types of canning much more conveniently than ever before! Built with the latest 3rd generation technology with an embedded microprocessor. During cooking, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration. Even the volume of food is taken into consideration, all greatly improving cooking results and consistency of the dishes. A 24-hour delay start timer for delayed cooking. Automatic keep warm holds the temperature of the dish until you serve. The fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food without heating up the kitchen. The 3-ply inner pot stainless steel bottom is extremely durable and leaves no health concerns as associated with non-stick coatings. Brushed stainless steel exterior is finger print resistant with a lid holder for left and right-handed users. Instant Pot has been carefully designed to eliminate many common errors which may cause harm. It has passed stringent UL & ULC certification giving one uncompromised safety. Instant Pot, designed with 10 safety mechanisms and patented technologies. When cooking foods that expand such as rice or beans, do not fill the appliance over “— 1/2” line indicated on inner pot. Power Supply Cord: 35 inches, detached, 3 prong plug.