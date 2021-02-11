Instant Pot

7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

$79.95 $59.99

Buy Now Review It

Compact size: Great size for small households and side dishes, or anywhere space is limited. Has all the features of the Duo60 in a compact size. Replaces up to 7 appliances: combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1 to save you space, including: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer. 14 1 touch cooking presets for quicker cooking: Soup/broth, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, saute/searing, steam, rice, porridge, steam, slow cook, keep Warm, yogurt, manual, and pressure cook. Best-selling model: Monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time. Prepare dishes up to 70% faster. Easy to clean: Fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and components and accessories that are dishwasher safe. Instant Pot Duo Mini is the ideal companion to the Duo 6 Quart, 7-in-1 programmable multi-cooker replaces 7 kitchen appliances, combines the functions of a Rice Cooker, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Steamer, saute, Yogurt Maker, and Warmer. 11 smart built-in programs – Rice, Soup/Broth, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, saute, Steam, Porridge, Yogurt, Slow Cook, and Keep Warm, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button. The Instant Pot Duo Mini Rice Cooker Function cooks up to 6 cups of uncooked rice (12 cups cooked rice), the rice cooker function can cook all types of rice including white rice, brown rice, wild rice, sushi rice, risotto rice and more. Accessories include a stainless steel steam rack with handles and condensation collector. The Duo Mini is versatile it can be used at home to make a small dish for two, side dish or while traveling such as camping, traveling by RV, boating, sailing, hotel excursions etc. A 24-hour delay start timer for delayed cooking is great for busy families allowing you to have your food ready when you get home from a busy day at work. Automatic keep warm holds the temperature of the dish until you serve. Note: This product is 110v and for use in North America, if you live in Europe or other 220-240v territories this product will not operate. When installing the sealing ring, make sure the sealing ring rack is completely set in the groove on the inside of the sealing ring.