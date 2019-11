Instant Pot

Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer Combo

$224.99 $179.99

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

The new Instant Pot® Duo Crisp™ + Air Fryer with 11-in-1 functionality is the best of all worlds. It does everything a regular Instant Pot does. But swap out the pressure cooker lid for the innovative air fryer lid, and you've got a whole new set of cooking techniques available — all fast, easy and at the touch of a button.