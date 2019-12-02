Instant Pot

Instant Pot Duo 80 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

$139.95 $64.99

Best selling model: America’s Most loved multi cooker, built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve desired results every time Cooks fast & saves time: The Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker combines 7 Appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer – and cooks up to 70% faster Consistently delicious: 14 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results Easy to clean: fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and components and accessories are dishwasher safe Accessories included: stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, Soup Spoon, measuring cup and condensation collector Plenty of recipes: free Instant Pot app on iOS and Android devices is, loaded with hundreds of recipes for any cuisine to get you started on your culinary Adventure. Millions of users provide support and guidance in the many Instant Pot online communities Advanced safety protection - the 10+ built-in safety features, including Overheat protection, safety lock and more to ensure safe pressure cooking