United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
The Sill
Instant Plant Parent Bundle
$123.00
At The Sill
This bundle isn’t ashamed to say more is more. Go big or don't bother with a Philodendron Green in small Hyde planter, a ZZ Plant in medium Grant planter, a Parlor Palm in mini Ezra planter, and a Peperomia Marble in small Grant planter. In our pots without saucers, we add a layer of lava rocks before the potting mix to provide drainage. Care instructions included. Instant plant parent — just add water!