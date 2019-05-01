Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Oliver Bonas

Instant Photo Coasters

$14.50
At Oliver Bonas
Made from tempered glass, these polaroid-style coasters feature a slim casing that can be filled with your own photos, quotes and images to create your own personalized home decorations.
Featured in 1 story
Best Gifts For Long Distance Mom - Mother's Day
by Amanda Randone