Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Clarins
Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil
$26.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Clarins
Featured in 1 story
The Ultimate Packing List For Your Next Beach Trip
by
Audrey Noble
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Bare Escentuals
Bareminerals Nudes With Attitude
$25.00
from
Beauty.com
BUY
DETAILS
Tatcha
Camellia Kisses
$75.00
$60.00
from
Tatcha
BUY
DETAILS
Tarte
Pure Delights 8-piece Lipsurgence Lip Set
$34.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Glossier
Balm Dotcom
£10.00
from
Glossier
BUY
More from Clarins
DETAILS
Clarins
Pore Perfecting Mattifying Blotting Paper Kit
$65.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Clarins
Radiance-plus Golden Glow Booster For Face
£20.00
from
Clarins
BUY
DETAILS
Clarins
Radiance-plus Golden Glow Booster
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Clarins
Instant Light Lip Balm Perfector
£18.50
from
FeelUnique
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Ilia
Color Haze Multi-use Pigment
$32.00
from
Credo
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
DETAILS
Clinique
Cliniquefit Workout 24-hour Mascara
$20.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
More from Beauty
Beauty
7 Makeup Looks To Help You Stand Out At Your Graduation
It's finally time for graduation, and you've worked hard for this moment. You've endured late nights writing papers, 8 a.m. classes, and three-hour
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
16 Pro-Approved Salt Sprays To Get You Through Summer
Even in the midst of summer, when beachy waves can be attained by actually going to the beach, there are a lot of reasons to love a sea-salt spray. Can't
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
This Is What Walnut Face Scrubs Are Really Doing To Your Skin
No matter how diligent your twice-daily face-washing routine, sometimes you just want a deep cleanse that will slough away dead skin cells and debris, and
by
Thatiana Diaz
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted