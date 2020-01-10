Kristin Ess

Instant Exfoliating Scalp Scrub

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Why is it that we go the extra mile for our skin but not our scalp? This non-drying scrub removes flakes, product build-up, excess sebum, and hard water deposits from the scalp, giving you a cleaner canvas through gentle exfoliation. I formulated this with a sugar complex to keep natural moisture intact. Contains Zip-Up Technology (tm), our proprietary strengthening complex designed to "zip-up" split ends while targeting weak areas of the hair, smoothing the appearance of damaged cuticles and helping to protect hair from environmental stressors and color fade.