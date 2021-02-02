Kristin Ess

Instant Exfoliating Scalp Scrub

At a glance Clean Phthalate Free Paraben Free Sulfate Free Cruelty Free Vegan Highlights Removes build-up + flakes Scalp soothing Hydrating + rebalancing Gently exfoliating Non-drying Specifications Suggested Age: 14 Years and Up Product Form: Scrub Features: Soothing, Prevents Flaking, Hydrating, Exfoliating Description Why is it that we go the extra mile for our skin but not our scalp? This non-drying scrub removes flakes, product build-up, excess sebum, and hard water deposits from the scalp, giving you a cleaner canvas through gentle exfoliation. I formulated this with a sugar complex to keep natural moisture intact. How to: 1. Wet your hair. Use the pointed tip to part your hair and apply scrub directly on the scalp. 2. Gently massage the scrub in small circles.* 3. Rinse well. Then follow with shampoo and conditioner. *Don't use if your scalp has cracks or open sores... it won't feel good. Tip: this is gentle enough to be used weekly and on a sensitive scalp." Contains Zip-Up Technology (tm), our proprietary strengthening complex designed to "zip-up" split ends while targeting weak areas of the hair, smoothing the appearance of damaged cuticles and helping to protect hair from environmental stressors and color fade. cruelty free | color + keratin safe | vegan free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates + silicones Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free. • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Phthalate Free Formulated without phthalates: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from phthalates, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no phthalates." Paraben Free Formulated without parabens: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from parabens, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no parabens." Sulfate Free Formulated without sulfates: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain sulfates (not added sulfates); or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no sulfates" or "sulfate-free". Cruelty Free A product has an independent third-party certification on pack or unqualified on-pack marketing claim relating to being cruelty-free and/or not tested on animals. Vegan A product that carries an unqualified independent, third-party certification, or carries on-pack statement relating to the product being 100% vegan.