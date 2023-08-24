MCoBeauty

Instant Contour Cream Bronzer

Create flawlessly defined features with this buildable cream contour stick, featuring a luxuriously creamy, longwear formula and a lightweight silky texture that glides on effortlessly, sculpting your best angles without ever looking orange or ashy. EASY TO USE Using the cushion applicator, swipe directly onto the skin where you would like to create more definition.