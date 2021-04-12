GLAMGLOW

Instant Celebrity Skin Masking Set

Keep skin on its A-game with the Instant Celebrity Skin Masking Set. With a long list of celebrity fans, YOUTHMUD® green tea resurfacing mask reveals camera-ready, baby-soft skin in only 10 minutes. Perfect for acne-prone skin, SUPERMUD® helps extract and minimizes the look of pores while clearing congestion. THIRSTMUD™ instantly boosts hydration levels 290% to quench and comfort dehydrated skin. GRAVITYMUD™—aka the famous chrome selfie mask—peels off to reveal a visibly lifted, firmer, and makeup-ready complexion. The set includes: - 1 x 0.5oz/15g SUPERMUD® Clearing Treatment - 1 x 0.5oz/15g YOUTHMUD® Glow Stimulating Treatment - 1 x 0.35oz/10g THIRSTYMUD™ Hydrating Treatment - 1 x 0.35oz/10g GRAVITYMUD™ Firming Treatment KEY INGREDIENTS - Super Six Acid Blend (Lactic Acid, Salicylic Acid, Glycolic Acid, Mandelic Acid, Tartaric Acid, and Pyruvic Acid): Unclogs and minimizes the look of pores, removes surface dullness, and supports natural skin - Activated-X Charcoal - Helps lift away dirt and impurities to purify pores. - Hyaluronic Acid- Instantly hydrates to plumps dry, fine lines. This product is paraben, phthalate and mineral oil-free.