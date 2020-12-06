Instant Brands

Instant Brands Nova 6-quart Instant Pot

Sleek and easy to use, the Duo Nova is the Swiss Army knife of appliances: Use it to pressure-cook, sauté, and steam; as a slow cooker or a rice cooker; even to warm food and make yogurt (#cottagecore score). The six-quart size is big enough to feed up to six people but compact on the countertop. And for anyone intimidated by pressure cooking, the Instant Pot is effortless—it even has an automatically locking lid that closes the steam-release valve for you.