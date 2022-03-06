Maybelline

Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-use Concealer

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Say goodbye to dark circles in an instant. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eye Eraser is a full-coverage under eye concealer featuring a micro-corrector applicator sponge. This combination of advanced formula and ingenious applicator instantly erases dark circles and fine lines and visibly diminishes puffiness. Infused with Goji Berry and Haloxyl, Instant Age Rewind Eye Eraser illuminates the under-eye area for a radiant finish and rested look. Treat and conceal puffiness, dark circles, and crow's feet with this powerful antioxidant formula. Key benefits: Superconcentrated treatment concealer. Microcorrector sponge provides precision application. Visibly diminishes puffiness. Instantly erases dark circles. Infused with Goji Berry and Haloxyl. Suitable for all skin types. Key ingredients Goji Berry can reduce inflammation and increase blood circulation in the skin, thereby promoting a more even skin tone. Goji Berry also helps improve the appearance of wrinkles, scars, and dark circles. Active Haloxyl reinforces firmness for better tone in the eye area. Haloxyl also lessens under-eye dark circles by addressing blood flow and congestion in this superthin skin. How to use: Twist the applicator in the direction of the arrows until product is dispensed onto the applicator. Apply directly to the area under the eyes. Blend by tapping the product in with a fingertip and moving outwards from the inner corner. Don’t wet the applicator. For best results, use sparingly. How to choose the best concealer match: For under-eye dark circle concealers, select a shade that's no more than 1 or 2 shades lighter than your natural skin tone. Your best match depends on how dark your under-eyes are. Most people can go with 1 shade lighter, but if your circles are very dark, you may need a product 2 shades lighter to help mask the discolouration and brighten the skin under your eyes. Should you apply concealer before or after foundation? For the best coverage, apply your full face makeup before concealer. Using foundation first will cover many imperfections for a more even complexion. Use concealer afterwards to spot-conceal any dark circles and pigmentation for a full-coverage finish. If you apply concealer first, you’ll end up using a lot more product and may get a cakey, unnatural look.