Instant Age Rewind® Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer Ivory

What it is Instant Age Rewind® Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer Makeup. The eye area appears radiant and refreshed in no time. *Based on Nielsen data for dollar and unit sales in food, drug, and major discount retailers during the 52 week period ending 2/3/18. Benefits This concealer for dark circles and fine lines instantly creates a radiant, refreshed looking eye area. Infused with goji berry and Haloxyl™. Packaging may vary, what you receive may not be what is reflected on site. How to use/apply Step 1. Twist collar of the Micro-Corrector Applicator in the direction of arrows until the concealer is visible on the sponge (it may take some turns on first use). Step 2. Using the applicator, apply concealer directly to the under-eye area, blending in an outward motion. Step 3. For extreme dark circles, apply the Neutralizer shade under concealer shade. Step 4. To add a luminous touch, apply the Brightener shade to the inner corner of eyes, cheek and brow bones and, bridge of the nose.