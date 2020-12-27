Instant Ace

Instant Ace Plus Multi-use Cooking & Beverage Blender

With 8 smart, one-touch programs and 3 manual speed settings you can quickly crush, grind and blend ingredients to prepare all your favorites. Easily and quickly make smoothies, icy treats, nut butters, nut milk, oat milk, soy milk and rice milk. Or customize the cooking temperature for full control when cooking soups, purees, sauces and dips. Your adjustments will be remembered automatically. Dimensions: 9.2" x 9.2" x 17" Revolutionary high-speed blender also cooks to make hot soups, stews, mains, sides, dips, spreads, sauces, frozen treats and more 8 customizable, built-in Smart Programs for ultra-smooth smoothies, crushed ice, nut butter, nut/oat milk, soy milk, rice milk, dips, purées and soup 10-speed customizable blending paired with 26,500 RPM of power Gently stirs, heats and cooks