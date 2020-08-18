Instant Pot

Instant Ace Plus 10-in-1 Smoothie And Soup Blender, 10 One Touch Programs, 54 Oz, 1300w

$149.99 $89.93

Buy Now Review It

From the makers of Instant Pot: This 10-in-1 hot and cold blender is versatile making hot tasty soups with a hot heating element Easy: 10-in-1 one touch buttons to easily make smoothies, hot soups, margaritas, dips, nut butters, salsa and more Tasty Smoothies: this powerhouse 26,500RPM 10-speed customizable countertop blender zips through ingredients making smoothies nutritious and tasty Silky Smooth or Chunky Soups - Add fresh vegetables, broth- even raw meat. Ace Plus boils then gently stirs so everything cooks perfectly, and noodles stay intact Healthy: Store bought nut butters often contain additives and sugar. Make your own peanut, almond, cashew and hazelnut spread in the Ace Plus Hot Tasty Soups: Instant Pot Blenders give you thorough and even cooking with a hot heating element, unlike blade friction heating blenders Accessories included: Patented 3-in-1 food tamper, measuring cup & cleaning brush, and a food-safe, machine washable strainer bag for making soy, rice, oat, and nut milks. 120 volt 60 hertz power supply – please check your voltage if not in North America The instant Ace plus multi-use cooking & beverage blender is the newest blender in the Ace Series, Made By the makers of Instant Pot, America’s #1 bestselling electric pressure cooker. Designed to support your healthy lifestyle, This cooking blender features an advanced microprocessor and 8 customizable, built-in smart programs For consistently perfect results. The instant Ace plus features a 54oz/ 1.6L pitcher comprised of premium quality tempered glass, a concealed heating element, and 8 hardened stainless steel blades for optimal crushing and grinding. The glossy Black touchscreen display is large, sleek and modern, and the 19 touch controls are easy to see and easy to use. It offers both the option of one-touch control, as well as the flexibility to customize the cooking time and temperature for added control over cooking. The instant Ace plus was designed with an embedded microprocessor, so if you choose to customize a setting, your