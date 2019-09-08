Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
3.1 Phillip Lim
Instagram Made Us Obsessed With This Cute Micro Trend (& You’ll Be Too)
£440.00
£176.00
Buy Now
Review It
At 3.1 Phillip Lim
Cotton blend maxi skirt with slits circling lower hem. Features a high waist, long length and elongated vertical panels.
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Cupro Midi Skirt
$42.99
from
eBay
BUY
Nicholas
Knit Pleated Skirt
$295.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
Nasty Gal
Get Your Sleek On Satin Bias Cut Plus Skirt
$30.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Valencia & Vine
Tie Dye Skirt
£39.90
£25.99
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from 3.1 Phillip Lim
3.1 Phillip Lim
Cat Combat Boot
$595.00
$179.00
from
The Dreslyn
BUY
3.1 Phillip Lim
Ines Triangle Pouch
£585.00
£234.00
from
3.1 Phillip Lim
BUY
3.1 Phillip Lim
Black Micro Alix Crossbody Bag
£605.64
£448.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
3.1 Phillip Lim
Pashli Mini Saddle Belt Bag
$450.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Skirts
Staples by The Drop
Maya Silky Slip Skirt
$44.00
from
Amazon
BUY
& Other Stories
Cupro Midi Skirt
$42.99
from
eBay
BUY
Nicholas
Knit Pleated Skirt
$295.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
Zara
Houndstooth Skirt
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted