Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
Black Butterfly
Instagram Made Us Obsessed With This Cute Micro Trend (& You’ll Be Too)
£10.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Soft, textured faux leather with a wrap-around tie fastening
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Sydney Belt Bag
$78.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
B-Low The Belt
B-low The Belt Circle Chain Belt
£149.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Eoumy
Multilayer Metal Link Chain Waist Belt
$9.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Uniqlo
Vintage Skinny Belt
£24.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Black Butterfly
More from Belts
Belle Donne
Double Grommet Belt
$9.99
from
Amazon
BUY
& Other Stories
Linen Blend Corset Top
£45.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Anthropologie
Sydney Belt Bag
$78.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
B-Low The Belt
B-low The Belt Circle Chain Belt
£149.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted