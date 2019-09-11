Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
Jonathan Simkhai

Instagram Made Us Obsessed With This Cute Micro Trend (& You’ll Be Too)

£437.00
At Farfetch
Romance is subtly declared in Simkhai’s creations. Clothes scrupulously crafted for real women in pursuit of excellence and flexibility to independent personalities.This brown leopard print bustier one-piece from Jonathan Simkhai features a bustier structure, adjustable shoulder straps and cut-out mesh details. Swimwear must be tried on over your own garments.