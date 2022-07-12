Revolution

Instaglo R180s – 2-slice, Touchscreen Toaster

$349.00 $279.20

FASTER – Patented InstaGLO technology reaches full glow in seconds, unlike conventional toasters, significantly reducing your wait time. The R180S also has an on-screen countdown timer and a happy finishing chime when your toast is ready. SMARTER – Smart settings with internal sensors adjust toast time on the fly. Auto-lower-and-lift adjusts to the height of bread you select, so smaller foods don't get stuck. Crumb tray reminder alerts when you when it’s time to clean. And so much more. TASTIER – InstaGLO crisps the outside without drying the inside, delivering the perfect crunch while leaving the inside tender and full of flavor. Intelligent algorithms adjust for optimal time, temp and placement of heat (different on the top and bottom of bread) for remarkable taste. PERFECT TOAST IN 3 EASY TAPS – Select from 7 food types (Bread, Bagel, Large Bagel, English Muffin, Waffle, Toaster Pastry, and Panini Mode), choose fresh / frozen / reheat, then pick from 7 toastiness levels for the perfect shade. No more guessing games or double toasting. NEW! PANINI MODE – The R180S includes a new mode for our Panini Press accessory. Use it to make melty sandwiches and quesadillas fast, easy and with less cleanup. (Panini Press accessory sold separately)