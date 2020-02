Dell

Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1 Laptop

$799.99 $599.99

Buy Now Review It

At Dell

Versatile by design 15.6" 2-in-1 with four flexible modes supporting an Active Pen, versatile USB Type-C™ port and a narrow-border screen for Dell Cinema experience. Includes 10th generation Intel® Core™ processors. Get 6 months financing and up to 6% back in rewards.*^