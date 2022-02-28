PinkCherry

Curvy, comfortable and incredibly precise, the Inspire Collection's Flickering Intimate Arouser was perfectly designed to indulge your or partner's clitoral (and other outer sweet spot) pleasure cravings. Angled naturally forward on a smooth, steady handle, the Arouser's silky silicone cup thrills with ten rhythms of vibration and a namesake flickering tongue. Simple controls cue a powerful motor, which sends ten possible rhythms of steady, pulsating and escalating vibration throbbing throughout the Arouser. Fully rechargeable, the Arouser will run for approximately 1 hour on high speed and 1.5 hours on low. Full charge in 4 hours. USB charge cord included. In smooth pink premium silicone plus firm ABS plastic, the Flickering Intimate Arouser's warms quickly to meet your or their body temperature. Extremely hygienic and 100% body safe, the hypoallergenic materials are easy to clean with warm soapy water or a good toy care fluid foam. This vibe is compatible with any favorite water based lubricant. Waterproof. *CalExotics generously donates proceeds from this item to Living Beyond Breast Cancer®.