Fitbit

Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker With A Free 1-year Fitbit Premium Trial

$99.95 $56.99

Earn Active Zone Minutes as you progress toward your weekly 150 minutes of heart-pumping activity and use 20 plus exercise modes to track goals like distance, calories burned and more.Operating temperature: 14° to 113°F Track all-day activity: your steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned Use 24x7 heart rate to track resting heart rate & better measure calorie burn Enjoy 10 days of battery life for daily progress without constant charging. Varies with use and other factors. Track your time in light, deep and REM sleep, then get a Sleep Score to better understand your sleep quality each night.Stay inspired from the shower to the pool with this swimproof tracker (water resistant to 50 meters) and motivated by connecting with friends, competing in challenges, earning badges and celebrating goal milestones. Make healthy a habit with Fitbit Inspire 2 and a free 1-year Fitbit Premium trial for new Premium users. This slim, easy-to-use fitness tracker packs 24/7 heart rate, Active Zone Minutes, activity and sleep tracking, 10 days of battery and more—and paired with step-by-step fitness & nutrition programs, personalized insights, and sleep tools from Premium, you have all you need for a healthier you.