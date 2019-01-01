Drunk Elephant

Inspector Drunk Kit

Description Explore the harmful effects of the Suspicious Six with the Drunk Elephant Inspector Drunk Kit, a night-time skincare routine contained in one luxurious, quirky package. Inspired by the ever-popular board game Cluedo, the Inspector Drunk Kit is an education in skincare essentials. According to Drunk Elephant, there are six common suspicious ingredients that can irritate skin during and after use. These ingredients are fragrance and dyes, SLS, silicones, chemical sunscreens, alcohol and essential oils. This gift set invites skincare sirens to identify and banish such ingredients from their regular regime and to rejuvenate their skin with the nourishing benefits of the Drunk Elephant range. The Drunk Elephant Inspector Drunk Kit contains TLC Framboos™ Glycolic Night Serum, Beste™ No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, B-Hydra™ Intensive Hydration Serum, Lala Retro™ Whipped Cream and C-Tango™ Multivitamin Eye Cream.