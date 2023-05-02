Womanizer

Insideout Rechargeable G-spot And Clitoral Stimulator

$129.00 $96.75

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Some things are just meant to go together, like Womanizer and Lovehoney or the delicious combination of G-spot arousal and clitoral suction stimulation. Enter this exclusive version of the InsideOut, designed to satisfy two pleasure zones at once. Using patented Pleasure Air Technology, the clitoral stimulator's pressure waves gently suck the clitoris to deliver incredible new sensations. For added thrills, the smooth, curved silicone shaft expertly targets your internal erogenous zones. Discover 12 escalating intensity levels in both the clitoral and the G-spot stimulator, and find the orgasmic level you crave. Control the functions separately for completely customized sensations. Fully waterproof and USB rechargeable, this luxurious toy is best enjoyed with lube. Just coat the rim and shaft with water-based lubricant to enhance pleasure during use. Best yet, the lovely people at Womanizer are offering you a 5-year warranty on your InsideOut. Our customers say... 'I cannot express how good the pleasure air technology is combined with g spot stimulation.' 'You can feel the deep rumbling sensations internally, while enjoying the fabulous clitoral suction technology, allow you to climax with an amazing blended orgasm.' 'THE BLENDED ORGASMS ... My god.... just incredible...'