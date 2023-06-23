Womanizer

Insideout Clitoral Sucking Rabbit Vibrator

$97.00

Buy Now Review It

WOMANIZER INSIDEOUT - FEATURING PLEASURE AIR TECHNOLOGY: Revolutionary and highly stimulating, Pleasure Air Technology uses contactless pulsating and massaging air vibrations to wow the sensitive nerve-endings in the clitoris. Explore this sex toy’s 12 intensity levels. DOUBLE STIMULATION: InsideOut stimulates both the clitoris and vagina for mind-blowing blended climaxes - the vibrating, flexible end adjusts to you and massages your G-spot, while the suction head gently and indirectly stimulates the clitoris for intense pleasure. SEPARATE CONTROL: With 12 intensity levels of stimulation for your clitoris, and 12 levels for the G-Spot vibrator, enjoy exploring the right setting to suit your mood. Both can be controlled and activated separately for completely customised sensations. SAFE & WATER RESISTANT: Fantastic fun in the bedroom, enjoy unrestricted play as you can also take this sensuous silicone sex toy into the tub, shower or even the pool, for some intensely satisfying aquatic adventures. InsideOut is waterproof to IPX7 and easy to clean. EXTRA STIMULATION HEAD: This women’s sex toy is supplied with two sizes of stimulation heads, allowing you to choose the right pressure, fit and coverage for you. Fully waterproof for aquatic adventures, InsideOut also comes with a USB charging cable and a satin storage bag.