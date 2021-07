Monse

Inside Out Crest Sweater Dress

$890.00

Buy Now Review It

At Monse

The MONSE Inside Out Crest Sweater Dress is your key to channeling your inner Julien Calloway. Throw it on next time you are meeting up for lunch to discuss the latest gossip with friends. Style this Gossip Girl-approved dress as we did or with your oversized jacket. Estimated to ship by July 28, 2021.