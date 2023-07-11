Innisfree

Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum

$30.00 $21.00

Buy Now Review It

Description A comforting, lighweight serum infused with innisfree's Green Tea Tri-tic ComplexTM to help hydrate and improve skin's moisture barrier. Benefits This serum provides intensive hydration, leaving skin visibly soothed, nurtured, and glowing. Suggested Use Apply after cleansing. Warm up in hands. Press in to help absorption. Follow up with your moisturizer.