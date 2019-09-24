Lust: The richest of rose shades to create the perfect flush. Your application determines its boldness, from the subtlest wash to a vibrant sunset.
Finish: Dewy matte
Inner Glow Crème Pigment: A spectrum of bold, stunningly versatile multi-use shades that can be worn on any part of the face. Apply to the cheeks, lips and eyes by blending out for a sheer wash, or build up to create bold color.
Inner Glow Crème Pigments also layer and blend to create new colors with our other products: combine them with one another, blend with Forbidden Lipsticks and Enchanted Lip Sheers, and lend depth and a glossed finish by layering over Ash and Ember Eye Soots. Each color comes encased in a starry black compact, inviting artistic experimentation with fingertips, sponges and brushes.