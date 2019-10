Roksanda x lululemon

Inner Expanse Tight

$138.00

We partnered with Roksanda Ilini to create this limited-edition collection thats as multifaceted as you are. Each piece has Roksandas signature bold and feminine aesthetic, with our technical innovation. A twist on lululemon'.s iconic logo, as well as Roksanda'.s capital R, this super-high-rise tight helps you power through your practice.