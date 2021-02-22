INNBEAUTY PROJECT

Innbeauty Project Next Level No Bs Moisturizer

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Credo Beauty

Next Level No BS Moisturizer This Product Is: an ultra hydrating, silicone-free facial moisturizer Good For: all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It: INNBEAUTY PROJECT Next Level No BS Moisturizer is super lightweight, with a gel-cream texture that deeply hydrates skin and absorbs quickly. The pH balanced formula contains niacinamide, ribrose and licorice to help reduce the appearance of pores, increase brightness and support a healthy skin barrier. Additionally it contains 2 plant-based active ingredients that have been clinically proven to hydrate skin for 72 hours after just a single application, while working to improve texture and elasticity. INNBEAUTY PROJECT's proprietary 'Even-Out' complex features turmeric, pine bark and the boerhavia diffusa plant which helps even the look of your complexion, no matter your tone. Helps with 6 main tone concerns: hyperpigmentation, redness, blotchiness, dark spots, dull & sallow skin. Read More