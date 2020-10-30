The North Face

Inlux Insulated Jacket

$199.00 $149.25

u003Cstrongu003EPlease note, the logo and hardware color may vary in styles marked as Prior Season.u003Cu002Fstrongu003E, The North Face® Inlux Insulated Jacket will keep you dry, toasty, and on the move so you can take on the trail head-on or scramble up the rock face., Relaxed fit gently drapes off the body for optimal comfort., u003Cemu003EDryVent™ 2L shellu003Cu002Femu003Eu003Cbru003E• DryVent™ 2L features a waterproof, breathable technology utilizes a polyurethane coating that consists of a tri-component, multi-layer formula for waterproof protection, moisture permeability, and durability.u003Cbru003E• Waterproof Rating 25 PSI minimum after 20 launderings.u003Cbru003E• Breathability 750-800gu002Fm² u002F24 hours average., u003Cemu003EHeatseeker™ insulationu003Cu002Femu003Eu003Cbru003E• Compressible Heatseeker™ synthetic insulation delivers lightweight, reliable warmth without the bulk.u003Cbru003E• Body: 100 g fill-power.u003Cbru003E• Sleeves: 60 g fill-power., Removable, adjustable drawcord hood gives you extra coverage when you need it., Long sleeves with internal comfort cuffs and adjustable hook-and-loop external cuffs., Arm pit zippers let you vent excess heat as needed., Full zip closure with an internal draft flap and a hook-and-loop close storm flap., Secure-zip Napoleon pocket on the left chest for keeping the essentials close at hand., Zip close hand pockets., Raschel and Sherpa fleece lining throughout., Branding on the left chest and back right shoulder., 100% polyester;u003Cbru003ELining: 100% polyester., Machine wash, tumble dry., Imported., Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.