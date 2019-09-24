Skinfix

Inked Tattoo Balm

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Today 1 in 5 Americans have at least one tattoo. Skinfix Inked Tattoo Balm is a 99.5% natural, petroleum and lanolin-free balm that keeps skin protected during the crucial healing phase. This lightweight balm uses active levels of USP allantoin and orange peel extract to protect the skin along with shea butter, jojoba, coconut, and sunflower oils, which are loaded with natural vitamins and antioxidants to soothe, skin and promote proper healing. Tattoos are lifetime investments how you treat them after application is just as important as who applies them. Skinfix Inked Tattoo Balm can also be used daily to condition skin to revive the look of existing tattoos. Skinfix Inked Tattoo Balm helps skin heal naturally and is a daily maintenance product for the life of your tattoo.