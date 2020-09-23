Daily Paper

Ink Blue Etape Flare Pants

With a focus on the perfect fit, these pants are cut close to the body and fall to a flared silhouette with cuffs that float just above the floor. Subtle piped seams are a subtle nod to tailoring, and serve to elongate the leg, while our signature webbing at the sides give a luxe sportswear aesthetic. Team with matching Ink Blue Etape Track Jacket for sporty yet smart look.