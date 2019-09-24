Injinji

Injinji Run 2.0 Lightweight No-show Toe Socks

$36.00

View larger RUN 2.0 Lightweight No-Show. Maximize your comfort by minimizing bulk, moisture build up and friction with the RUN 2.0 Lightweight No-Show. This ultra-thin, minimalist style performance toesock allows your toes to align and splay naturally resulting in a more comfortable fit. Keep your feet cool with the light and breathable mesh top that maximizes ventilation. The No-show rests below the ankle and features a heel tab to protect against chafing and keep the sock from sliding into the shoe. Wearing in the sunshine? Fear no tan lines. Experience the ultimate in lightweight comfort! Features. 200 Needle count for ultra-thin fit with added durability. Ideal for milder temperatures, shorter distances and minimal footwear. Mesh top for maximum breathability. Arch support for secure and stable fit. Superior fiber construction wicks sweat to keep feet dry and comfortable. Enhanced cuff holds sock comfortably in place. Anatomical right and left foot design enhances fit. 5 Toe Fit System Technology.