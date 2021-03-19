Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Scarves
Zara
Initial Silk Scarf Limited Edition
$35.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Scarf made of 100% silk printed with an initial. Dimensions: 25.6 x 25.6 inches (65 x 65 cm)
Need a few alternatives?
Tessabit
Silk Scarf
BUY
£208.00
Tessabit
Hermès
Quadrige Au Fil Scarf
BUY
$320.00
Hermès
Glossier
The Balm Dotcom Scarf
BUY
$15.00
Glossier
Loewe
Printed Silk Twill Scarf
BUY
£450.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Zara
Zara
Mini Vinyl Wedge Sandals
BUY
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Wool Blend Leggings
BUY
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Flowy Pants With Side Bands
BUY
$69.90
Zara
Zara
Knit Pants
BUY
$39.90
Zara
More from Scarves
Anthropologie
Bonnie Fringed Wrap Scarf
BUY
$14.96
$48.00
Anthropologie
COS
Wool Mix Blanket Scarf
BUY
$225.00
COS
Yanqinqin
Knitted Unisex Turtleneck Dickies
BUY
$16.99
Amazon
Madewell
Bandana Scarf
BUY
$11.99
$35.00
Madewell
