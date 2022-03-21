Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
BP.
Initial Plaque Pendant Necklace
$15.00
$9.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A sparkling crystal accents a plaque pendant with your initial on this fresh take on the classic necklace.
More from BP.
BP.
Shirred Puff Sleeve Cotton Prairie Dress
BUY
$29.25
$39.00
Nordstrom
BP.
Initial Plaque Pendant Necklace
BUY
$9.00
$15.00
Nordstrom
BP.
Crop Crewneck Sweater
BUY
$31.50
$45.00
Nordstrom
BP.
Love Phone Chain
BUY
$10.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted