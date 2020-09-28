BaubleBar

Initial Pisa Beaded Bracelet

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At BaubleBar

For those who like their bracelet stack with a little something personal, look no further than our Initial Pisa Beaded Bracelet. Featuring a glossy colored bead and 6mm gold balls, we love this style paired with a stack of classic gold pisa bracelets in different sizes. Note: Please keep your fashion jewelry away from water (we know you’re washing your hands often!). Remove when visiting pools or the beach, and also when taking a shower. Lotion, perfumes, and sprays could also damage your item - and we recommend skipping wearing if you plan on exercising or sweating more than usual. SHOP THE ENTIRE PISA BRACELET COLLECTION HERE