Initial Necklace Gold

£50.00

Welcoming our new simply stylish initial range! Delicate and distinct these pieces are an amazing staple to add to your collection. Each letter is completely unique, symbolising the individual personality of the wearer. - Initial pendant necklace - 925 sterling silver - 14K Gold plated - Cubic zirconia - Handmade - Polished - Pendant is approximately 14mm in height - Removable pendant - 40cm chain + 8cm extension