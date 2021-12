Kirsten Ash

Initial G Necklace

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Iconic

Symbolising who we are and those we hold closest, the Kirstin Ash oval shaped Initial Necklace is delicate, personalised and evokes a sentimentality which can be time honoured for years to come. An original and signature Kirstin Ash design, the Initial is designed to be stacked, worn together or paired with another charm; so, you can tell your story, your way.