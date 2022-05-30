Chanel

Inimitable Intense Definition And Curl Mascara

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

Formulation: Liquid A mascara that offers an intense 3D makeup result. Application that ensures extreme volume, length and curl, while separating lashes. The perfect union of brush and formula provides a multi-dimensional effect: The soft and flexible elastomer brush lines up ultra-thin bristles precisely adjusted for optimal cling and application. The formula, composed of a patented Vinyl Copolymer Complex, coats lashes for an intense 3D makeup result with no clumps in sight. A Vinyl Copolymer Complex for a fluid texture, separated lashes and customised makeup with no clumps in sight. Paraffin wax and wax microbeads to offer intense volume and length to lashes. Carnauba wax and beeswax for a shiny makeup result and a volumising effect. Provitamin B5 for a nourishing effect. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for contact lens wearers. Product Ingredients: - Product code 608054370_897634910