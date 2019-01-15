Malin + Goetz

Ingrown Hair Cream.

$34.00

Our plant based, residue-free cream synthesizes natural botanicals allantoin and chamomile to calm and soothe, glycolic and salicylic acid to exfoliate, and vitamin b5 to promote skin repair. Formulated to address irritation associated with hair removal for women and men, including ingrown hair and razor bumps. Natural fragrance and color. A perfect-post shave or wax treatment for face and body. select ingredients. • glycolic and salicylic acid exfoliate. • vitamin e and b5 hydrate and repair. • chamomile and allantoin soothe and calm inflammation. for all skin types. directions. Apply to affected area(s) post hair removal.