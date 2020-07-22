United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
FUR
Ingrown Eliminator
$18.00
At Fur
The ultimate in post hair removal care. This serum-soaked finger mitt soothes irritation and eradicates bumps, resulting in clear skin. 12 Ingrown Eliminator mitts come with each box. *A percentage of every purchase at Furyou.com this year will go towards donating our goal amount of $50,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, a leading United States civil rights organization and law firm based in New York City.